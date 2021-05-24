Alex Rodriguez Hints At A 'new Beginning' After His Split From Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez who were a couple since 2017, called off their two-year engagement in April 2021. A month later, the couple seems to have moved on as Jennifer Lopez reunited with Ben Affleck whom she was engaged in 2002. Recently, Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram and shared a mysterious post about a “new beginning” on May 23, 2021. Take a look at Alex Rodriguez Instagram post below.

Alex Rodriguez hints at "new beginning"

Taking to Instagram stories, Alex shared a note that read, “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.” Have a look at his post below.

Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck

On the other hand, according to PEOPLE, new photos taken on May 23, 2021, show Jennifer spending time with Ben Affleck in Miami. In one of them, she has a big smile on her face while Affleck stood behind her. The pair recently reconnected during her recent trip to Los Angeles. They have been in touch every day since their Montana trip and Jennifer seems very happy and excited about her future.

About Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez' split

Alex was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis and shares two daughters with her. Jennifer was previously married to Ojani Noa (1997–1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003) and Marc Anthony (2004–2014) with whom she shares twin. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after two years of dating. On their split, they issued a statement that said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

