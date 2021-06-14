Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Ex-wife Cynthia As Jennifer Lopez Goes Back To Ben Affleck

The relationship between baseball star Alex Rodriguez and singer Jennifer Lopez has been highly speculated in the entertainment industry. While they have been dating each other for quite a few years, they had recently parted ways while calling off their engagement. Just a few months after breaking up with each other, it appears that both of them have moved on amid dating speculations. While Lopez is said to have rekindled her romance with actor and ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, Alex has reportedly gone back to his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis a decade after their divorce.

Jennifer Lopez gets back with ex Ben Affleck as Alex Rodriguez spends time with Cynthia Scurtis

Jennifer Lopez had announced back in April that she was no longer engaged to Rodriguez. According to E! News, she has made a decision to rekindle her romance with Ben Affleck after breaking up with him nearly two decades ago. Interestingly enough, the singer is also making attempts to shift back to her west coast house in order to get closer to him. Her house is located in Los Angeles, which is the residential city of Affleck. On the other hand, Alex has reportedly decided to move on himself.

The sports athlete was said to be “shocked” after he learnt that Lopez had moved on merely a few weeks after they broke up. Rodriguez was under the impression that the two would make attempts to reconnect with one another and start dating once again. However, now that Jennifer is making efforts to shift to Los Angeles, there is little scope for them to come back together. While he is said to be reconnecting with Cynthia, it isn’t clear on whether the two have any plans to get back together.

Jennifer Lopez has been busy shooting her upcoming film Shotgun Wedding. The movie will see her collaborating with Josh Duhamel and is likely to be released next year, in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. She also has another upcoming film under her belt titled Marry Me, which features many known actors including Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley among others.

IMAGE: ALEX RODRIGUEZ, JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK INSTAGRAM

