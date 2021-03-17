Alex Rodriguez reunites with Jennifer Lopez in Dominican Republic amid split rumours

After witnessing ups and downs in their relationship, it seems like Alex Rodriguez is trying to make it up to his lady love Jennifer Lopez. Rodriguez recently flew to the Dominican Republic to reunite and stay beside his fiancee Lopez who is shooting for her next film Shotgun Wedding.

Alex Rodriguez reunites with finacee Jennifer Lopez on sets

A source close to the actress told People magazine that Alex flew to the Dominican Republic on March 15 to stay beside his lady love and the latter was extremely overjoyed with the beautiful surprise. The source further said that Alex's surprise visit was a happy reunion for the couple. Alex has been sharing a few glimpses of his quality time with lady love on his Instagram stories while showing off his hotel and the picturesque landscape surrounding it.

"Happy Monday. New week. New day," he wrote, tagging Lopez in the post. A source close to the couple told the entertainment magazine that the couple "are working on their relationship." Over the weekend, after multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that Lopez and Rodriguez had called it quits, Rodriguez told photographers "I'm not single." Rodriguez's public appearance came after the couple told People in a statement, "We are working through some things." A source close to the pair told the magazine on March 13 that Jennifer and Alex never officially broke up and that they are still together. The two had hit a rough patch in their relationship, but now the friend revealed that the two are trying to sort out things while spending some good time together.

Earlier, several media reports claimed that Jennifer is currently in the Dominican Republic where she is filming for an upcoming movie, while Alex is having an alleged romance with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy, which is the reason for his and JLo’s split. Lopez had earlier shared that both of them were seeing a therapist and that it was going well. The news of the couple being together was confirmed back in March 2017. They made their MET gala appearance together in May that year and spent Christmas together as a family in December 2017. The two got engaged while on a tropical location in 2019.

(Image credit: Alex Rodriguez/ Instagram)

