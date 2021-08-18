Alex Rodriguez Says 'in A Great Place, Grateful For Last Five Years' After Split With JLo

Alex Rodriguez has reportedly moved on from his five-year romance with ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez. The beloved New York Yankees star, affectionately nicknamed 'A-Rod,' is "in a great place" after his break-up with JLo, which he revealed on August 17. Here's what A-Rod had to say about his ex-belle.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Alex Rodriguez aka A-Rod recently revealed that he's "in a great place," despite his break-up with 'Jenny from the Block.' The retired MLB player mentioned how he and his daughters are focused on "all the positive" things in life. Rodriguez has two daughters namely Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. While speaking about JLo, the retired New York Yankees player said:

I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much.

According to reports, Alex Rodriguez and his daughters lived together as a "blended family," with Jennifer Lopez and her 13-year-old twins, daughter Emme Maribel and son Maximilian David. Jennifer Lopez shares her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, however, she holds primary physical custody of the two children.

Speaking about his daughters Rodriguez mentioned how he and his daughters had learned from the experience and were grateful, adding that they "have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?" A-Rod also mentioned how he himself was grateful and added:

So I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially called off their engagement in April 2021. The couple, in a statement, told People Magazine that they were "better as friends and look forward to remaining so." JLo recently deleted most photos of herself with Rodriguez from her Instagram handle and unfollowed him.

However, she kept the family photos up that featured Rodriguez and his daughters. According to another report by People Magazine, a source at the time of the break-up had told the outlet that the two were still "figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends." The outlet's source also stated:

They want to be as considerate of them as possible. Jennifer has been such a big part of Alex's daughters' lives, and she will continue to be a big part. She loves his girls. Their split is trickier because of the kids.

Jennifer Lopez has been dating her ex-beau, Ben Affleck, after 17 years. The two made their relationship "Instagram official," on JLo's 52nd birthday.

Image Credit- JLO INSTA