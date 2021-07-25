Alex Rodriguez Spotted Enjoying Vacationing In France Post Breakup With Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez seems to be enjoying his single life after his break-up with Jennifer Lopez. The former Major League Baseball player was recently spotted vacationing on a yacht along the French Riviera. The star who seems to have moved on from JLo, was seen wearing swimming shorts while showing off his abs.

Alex Rodriguez enjoys his time on a yacht

Rodriguez was seen soaking up the sun and vacationing in Saint-Tropez, on a luxurious yacht. The former MLB player was seen hanging out with women in bikinis and even having fun on a giant inflatable slide. Rodriguez even shared a video featuring the yacht called 'Ocean Paradise' on his Instagram handle.

The video features an aerial view of the yacht with people exercising on the deck right next to the inflatable slide. He shared the video with the caption, "5… 4… 3…2…1…" along with the flags of the United States, Dominican Republic and France. Take a look -

According to ANI, Rodriguez is renting a summer house in the Hamptons soon. The former baseball player also shared another picture of himself on the yacht on Instagram where he also shared that he's going on a Euro Trip. Since Rodriguez shared the flags of the three countries mentioned above, it may mean that he plans to travel here to celebrate his upcoming birthday in two days.

He shared the second post with the caption, "Let the festivities begin #EuroTrip". ANI also reports that the people on board with him are friends, family, and his corporation employees. Take a look -

Since his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez has kept a "low profile". However, JLo has been spotted with her ex-flame Ben Affleck several times over the past few weeks. According to reports, the actress and singer plans to move to LA soon and is taking Affleck's help to search for a new home.

Jennifer Lopez and Rodriguez ended their four-year relationship, including their two-year engagement, in April 2021. On the other hand, Ben split with actor Ana de Armas in January 2021. Jennifer, who is back with her ex Ben Affleck, was also engaged to him in 2002 however, the couple split in 2004.

J Lo shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

IMAGE - AP

