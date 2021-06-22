Alex Rodriguez Spotted Hanging Out With Ben Affleck's Ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez and baseball player Alex Rodriguez made headlines recently when they announced their split on social media. Amidst the reports of Jennifer Lopez getting back together with her former boyfriend Ben Affleck has been making the rounds on the internet, it was recently reported that Alex Rodriguez was seen hanging out with Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus. A-Rod was spotted at Lindsay Shookus' birthday party and a clip from the event went viral on the internet within no time.

Alex Rodriguez spotted with Ben Affleck's ex

According to a report by Page Six, baseball player Alex Rodriguez was recently seen hanging out with actor Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at her birthday party in the Hamptons. In the short clip that went viral on social media, Alex can be seen sitting right beside Lindsay at an intimate backyard gathering in the Hamptons as Josh Beckerman, known as the “Foodie Magician" performs a magic routine. A source close to Alex revealed that there is absolutely nothing between them and they have been friends for more than 15 years.

The timing of this piece of news has sparked interest as Alex and Lindsay's exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, which has got everybody talking about them. The couple was recently spotted indulging in PDA at a restaurant as well on the occasion of JLo's sister's birthday. While Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had been dating since 2017 and were engaged as well, they went their separate ways earlier this year after cheating allegations against the baseball star. Meanwhile, Affleck and Shookus had been dating on and off from 2017 to 2019.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Ben Affleck was in a serious relationship with Jennifer Lopez back in 2002 when they were engaged. However, they broke up before tying the knot. While Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner which ultimately reached an end in 2018, Lopez married Ojani Noa, Marc Anthony, and Chris Judd, none of which worked out. She had recently split up with Alex Rodriguez after being briefly engaged. However, neither of them has made their relationship official yet.

Image - Alex Rodriguez, Lindsay Shookus' Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.