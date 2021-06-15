Alex Rodriguez Spotted Near Katie Holmes' Apartment In NYC

The New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez was recently spotted outside Katie Holmes’ apartment in Manhattan, New York. As soon as the news was reported by some media sources, his fans began assuming the reasons for Alex Rodriguez being present there. They believed the athlete was romantically getting involved with Holmes. However, the sources who spotted the baseball player reported these presumptions to be false. Read on to know more about it.

Alex Rodriguez spotted near Katie Holmes’ home

The entertainment news site, E! reported that they heard from an eyewitness, that JLo’s ex, Alex Rodriguez, had stopped by the building in Manhattan, where Tom Cruise’s ex, Katie Holmes lives. However, after this news, the site also reported that Katie’s PR rep said to them, “Katie doesn’t know him.” The fans had begun making assumptions about Alex and Katie after the former was spotted near Katie’s home because both of them have recently split from their previous relationships. Alex split with Jennifer Lopez in April, and Katie also split with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in April 2021.

Alex Rodriguez, as the source later told the site, was not there to visit Katie, but was visiting a tattoo parlour which is located right next to the building of Katie Holmes’ residence. Another site, Page Six, has also reported that Alex Rodriguez is looking for an apartment in that vicinity.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s split

After Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez split up in April, the latter started dating her former fiance, actor Ben Affleck. The couple, who had been engaged once before from 2002 - 2004, was spotted heading to vacation together in May, by several people. Later, it was also reported that they also went on a dinner date. Recently, reports had also stated that Jennifer Lopez is moving to Los Angeles, California, where Ben Affleck lives, so she can be closer to him.

Katie Holmes’ previous relationships

Batman Begins actor Katie Holmes, who recently split from Emilio Vitolo Jr., had been dating him since September 2020, according to reports. Before that, she had been dating actor Jamie Foxx, from about 2013 to 2019. Her relationship with Tom Cruise had begun in 2005, and the couple had later gotten married. They also have a daughter together, Suri Cruise, who lives with Katie Holmes. Katie and Tom had later gotten divorced in 2012.

Image: Alex Rodriguez / Katie Holmes Instagram

