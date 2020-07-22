Alex Trebek Wants THIS Person To Replace Him As 'Jeopardy' Host; Find Out Who

Alex Trebek, the 79-year-old host of Jeopardy has been a part of the show ever since its inception. Although he isn’t ready to leave the show yet, when he does decide to quit the show, he has someone in mind to replace him. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, he spoke candidly about walking away from the show. Alex Trebek also added that maybe he will crawl away from the show.

Who does Alex Trebek want to replace him?

During the interaction, Alex was seen saying that he wants Betty White to replace him, which made everyone burst out in laughter. After taking the name of the 98-year-old actor, Alex jokingly said that the makers of Jeopardy would want someone younger and funnier to replace him. Making the funny pun, he also added that he has no say in who will replace him.

Alex and Betty’s friendship goes way back and the Jeopardy host described Betty as a friend he has known for a long, long time now. The actor also stood by the host and supported him as he continues to battle with cancer. In March 2019, Alex disclosed that he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. However, Alex yet continued to host the show with the help of physicians. In May 2019, the charismatic host also gave an update to his fan army saying that the treatment is working and his body is responding to the chemotherapy successfully.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jeopardy is being shot without studio audiences to ensure Alex Trebek and the crew’s safety. It has released 36 seasons and is yet ongoing. During the interaction, Trebek also spoke about his fans who gave him love and care during the times which were incredibly difficult for him.

Alex said that his fans are the most important elements in his life outside his family and friends. He further added that the way they have expressed their feeling about him in so many positive ways has always made him touched. According to him, it is humbling and to him, it is nice to be humbled.

