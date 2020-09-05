Alexander Payne Responds To Rose McGown's Sexual Misconduct Claims, Read Details

Director Alexander Payne responded to actor Rose McGowan’s accusations of statutory rape on Friday, September 4. Rose McGowan, took to her Twitter on August 17, to allege that Alexander Payne mistreated her when she was just 15. Now, the director claims that Rose’s statements are ‘simply untrue’.

Alexander Payne’s response to Rose McGowan

In a guest column for Deadline, Payne claimed that he and Rose have always shared ‘cordial interactions’. He added that he admires Rose for her commitment to activism and voicing her opinions. However, denying Rose’ allegation, he said the things written about him on her social media posts were ‘simply untrue’.

Defending himself, Alexander claimed that he did not meet Rose when she was 15. According to him, Rose should be 15 in the late 1980s, but at that time he was enrolled as a full-time film student at UCLA university. Hence, there isn’t any possibility that their paths crossed each other between 1984 to 1990. Further on he denied the claim of showing her ‘soft-core porn movie’ while direction for Showtime ‘under a different name’.

Alexander said that it was simply impossible for him to do that as he hasn’t directed anything professionally that was ‘lurid or otherwise’. He stated that he hasn’t worked for ‘Showtime’ or have even directed any movie under some other name.

Talking about his first meeting with Rose, he said that the duo met in 1991, during his debut film. Payne claimed that Rose auditioned for a comic short in the Playboy Channel Series. He revealed although the actress did not get the role, she left her phone number at his casting desk asking him to call her.

I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15. pic.twitter.com/XeNpsrpY4s — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

He agreed that they went for a couple of dates but the two always remained ‘friends’. Closing his statement, Payne added that he cannot allow the false statement of events that have happened twenty-nine years ago to go ‘uncorrected’. After reading Alexander’s statement, Rose told Variety, that the director is ‘lying’. She added that, now, it has become her mission to ‘expose him’. Rose also claimed that she wasn’t the only one.

(Promo Image Source: Rose McGowan Instagram & Downsizing 2017 BTS photo by Merie W. Wallace)

