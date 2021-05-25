Alexandra Daddario Steals Kiss From Boyfriend Andrew; Ex-wife Jordana Brewster Approves

Hollywood actor Alexandra Daddario took to Instagram to indulge in a full-fledged PDA session with her boyfriend Andrew Form. She posted a picture of them kissing each other, along with a cute caption for the post. Andrew Form is a well-known producer of films in Hollywood.

Alexandra Daddario steals a kiss from boyfriend Andrew

Alexandra Daddario is dating Andrew Form and once again shared a PDA-filled post on her Instagram. She posted a black and white close-up photo of the two. The post has received over a million likes and several thousand comments. The person with Alexandra Daddario is none other than Andrew Form. He is a well-known producer of films like A Quiet Place, The Purge, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, etc. Alexandra also added a cute caption to the post saying, "I Love You ... and even that is an understatement". About two weeks ago as well, Alexandra had shared a photo where the couple were getting cosy.

Andrew is also Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster's ex-husband. They were married for almost 13 years before Jordana filed for a divorce in 2020. The couple has two children - one daughter and one son - together. Both of them have moved on in their lives, with Andrew dating Alexandra and Jordana dating Mason Morfit. Jordana Brewster seems to have approved this relationship as she is one of the people who were immediate to like the post.

The Percy Jackson actor received more comments about breaking her fan's hearts than the news that congratulate her. In a funny turn of events, Alexandra's Instagram post saw several comments that sported a broken heart or a sad face emoji. Some Indian fans also commented lines from Hindi songs that speak about heartbreak.

A look at Alexandra Daddario's latest movies

Alexandra is primarily known for her portrayal of Annabeth in the Percy Jackson movie. In 2020, she appeared in a few thriller and comedy movies like Songbird, 1 Night in San Diego, Lost Girls & Love Hotel. She also gave a voice-over for the character of Louis Lane in the animated film Superman: Man of Tomorrow. She appeared in a recurring role in season 3 of The Girlfriend Experience as Tawny. The actor will be next seen in the romantic crime thriller film Die in a Gunfight and in the mini-series The White Lotus in the lead role as Rachel. Alexandra has also featured in True Detective season 1 and popular films like San Andreas and Baywatch.

