Alfred Hitchcock's Best Films That Are Loved By Fans Till Date

Alfred Hitchcock has always been known as Master of Suspense. Born in 1899, the director has long been revered as one of the most influential filmmakers of all times. He also holds the prestige of being nominated five times in the Best Director category for the Oscars. Read ahead to know about the best movies of Alfred Hitchcock-

Best movies of Alfred Hitchcock

Rear Window (1954)

Rear Window is an impossibly iconic film, born of a handful of brilliant cinematic ideas. A single location, a cabin-fever set-up, a murder close to home, and a vulnerable protagonist whose curiosity puts him in serious danger. The movie cast includes James Stewart, Grace Kelly, and Wendell Corey in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a wheelchair-bound photographer, who spies on his neighbours from his apartment window and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder.

North by Northwest (1959)

What sets North By Northwest apart from its British forebears, other than a superlative Bernard Herrmann score and the sense of scale that comes from taking the whole endeavour Stateside - a choice that culminates in an iconic tussle on the literal cliff-face(s) of Mount Rushmore - is the genteel quirkiness of its lead, Cary Grant. The movie cast has Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, and James Mason in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around New York City, where an advertising executive goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies.

Psycho (1960)

Psycho is a horror classic. Psycho was a lean, effective, and inspired thriller that arguably gave birth to a genre created by Alfred Hitchcock, on his own. The movie cast has Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, and Vera Mile in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a Phoenix secretary, that embezzles forty thousand dollars from her employer's client. She later goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.

