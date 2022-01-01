Alfred Molina Reveals How Doc Ock Was Different In 'No Way Home' Compared To 'Spider-Man 2

After a long wait and putting end to several speculations, Spider-Man: No Way Home got released globally last week and has been declared as the world's number one movie currently. The movie brought back some of the fans' favourite characters from the previous Spider-Man outings like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and many more. Alfred Molina, who essays the role of Doctor Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus, recently opened up his return to the franchise and compared how Doc Ock has changed in No Way Home compared to 2004's Spider-Man 2.

Alfred Molina Compares Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home's Doc Ock

As per ScreenRant, during a behind-the-scenes deep-dive with Sony, Alfred Molina opened up about his return to Spider-Man: No Way Home and shared how his character had changed since the 2004 movie Spider-Man 2002. He said, "What I thought was so wonderful about [Spider-Man 2], the first time, was they gave Doc Ock this wonderful redemptive moment. And like all great villains, like a lot of villains in the Marvel universe, he’s become a villain kind of reluctantly — or almost by accident."

He added, "I knew that when Jon Watts described what’s going to be Doc Ock’s first appearance in this film, he just knows it’s going to be a moment of jaw-dropping awe. I wanted to make sure that I was in the right place in terms of the performance, so it was useful to go back and look at [Spider-Man 2]. But at the same time, it’s a different director, it’s a different movie, there’s a freshness to it, so I didn’t want to just come back and replicate what we’d done before. It was important to me to arrive as if this were the first time."

No Way Home also saw the return of previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as they helped Tom Holland's web-slinger, and for the first time ever all three Spider-Man's were seen on the big screen together. The return of Maguire and Garfield was the subject of speculation, and Sony, Marvel and the cast attempted to conceal their involvement, despite numerous leaks. The film also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie/Twitter/@Asaylum117