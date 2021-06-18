Alia Bhatt To Reportedly Charge THIS Whopping Amount For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has many projects in her kitty at the moment and is currently gearing up to resume shooting for the magnum opus film RRR, which has Bahubali director SS Rajamouli at its helm. Bhatt would be portraying the character of Sita in the Telugu-language period action drama movie. RRR is slated to be one of the most expensive films made in India and in a recent report, Alia Bhatt's fees for the film was also revealed.

Alia Bhatt in RRR

According to a report by Asianet News, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has charged a whopping amount for her South Indian debut film. It is being reported that the Udta Punjab actor has asked for Rs 6 crores to portray the character of Sita in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. It was also revealed that no other female South Indian actor has been paid as much as Alia is being paid for her role in the period drama film, where she stars alongside Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The first look of Alia as Sita was unveiled more than 3 months ago before the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic struck the nation.

Alia to resume shooting for RRR soon

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt will resume the filming for RRR in July. The actor is expected to finish the remaining portion of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi first and will then fly to Hyderabad for the shooting of RRR. It starts on July 1, 2021, and is expected to go on for around two weeks. She first commenced work on the project in December 2020. The production was halted in April 2021 and will resume after a hiatus of more than three months.

RRR release date is slated to be October 13, 2021, and it will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The RRR cast includes Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Shriya Saran among others. The film is a fictitious story about two legendary Indian revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.

Image - Alia Bhatt's Instagram Account

