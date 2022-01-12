As the rumours about Arrested Development actor Alia Shawkat dating Brad Pitt were doing rounds among the fans after they were spotted together in 2020, Shawkat recently expressed her sadness towards the same and revealed how it was stupid and gross that people and media were paying more attention to her relationship with the actor instead of focussing on her acting skills.

Alia Shawkat is a popular American artist best known for her performances in movies namely Being the Ricardos, 20th Century Women, Damsels in Distress, That's What She Said, Love Spreads and many others. She has also appeared in numerous tv shows such as Summer Camp Island, Moonbase 8, Pride, Search Party and others.

Alia Shawkat on her relationship with Brad Pitt

According to a recent interview with The New Yorker, Alia Shawkat talked about how it was ironic, gross and stupid that the media was focussing more on her relationship with Brad Pitt during the pandemic rather than focussing on her performances. She further opened about how she was among the actors who never dealt with the paparazzi and added that they had no idea who she was. “At the time, it was not fun at all. I’m not an actor who has ever dealt with the paparazzi. They don’t know who the f*** I am. There’s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person — he’s a great f*****g guy. But of course the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That’s what gets me. And it’s ironic and gross and stupid," she said.

Stating further about how shocked she was by the media attention, she mentioned how she was photographed in embarrassing situations and revealed how the paps followed her everywhere. She even revealed that Brad Pitt was completely unaware of the whole issue and added that when she told him how people thought they are dating, all he had to say was, "I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens."

Image: Instagram/@__mutantalia__/AP