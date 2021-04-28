Alicia Keys Loves Being Part Of Son Egypt's Piano Practice; Says 'He Is Making Magic'

On April 28, 2021, Alicia Keys took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring herself and her ten-year-old son, Egypt Daoud Dean. In the video, Egypt can be seen practicing the piano and covering Euthymics’ Sweet Dreams. Switching back and forth between vocals, Alicia and her son were lost in the sweet jam session. Sharing the caption, Alicia wrote that she ‘loves being a part of his practice’ and said that ‘he is making magic’.

Alicia Keys' son Egypt plays Euthymics' Sweet Dreams

In the IGTV video, one can see Alicia Keys' son sitting in front of the piano and playing Sweet Dreams, while his mother stands beside him and smiles ceaselessly. The mother-son duo can be seen enjoying their jam session as they switch singing the vocals. As for the caption, Alicia wrote, “Egypt On The Keys. I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic” with a loving face and kissing face emoticons.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebs took the opportunity to compliment the young kid. Notemarcato commented, “You guys are awesome!!!!” with a red heart, while Tabitha Brown wrote, “Chills” with red hearts. America Ferrera commented, “What an incredible blessing. Mama and baby boy love on another level”, while Cole Cook wrote, “Yes!!!! To all of this!!”.

Many fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “He's amazing! Just WOW” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Yaaaayy I LOVE that song and this version made me cry” with a green heart and heart-eyed face emoji. A netizen commented, “This is beautiful! Definitely raising a star! He has an amazing voice” with a pair of clapping hands emoji. Another one wrote, “Omg you must be so so proud! He’s amazing!!!” with a clapping hands emoji.

This isn’t the first time Alicia’s fans were able to witness Egypt performing. Earlier in 2019, Alicia did bring Egypt on the stage to perform Raise a Man at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. Her son inherited the family music gene from both of his parents, Alicia and her hubby, Swizz Beatz. Furthermore, the list of popular Alicia Keys' songs includes If I Ain't Got You, Fallin', A Woman's Worth, No One, My Boo, You Don't Know My Name, Underdog among others.

Image Source: Alicia Keys' Instagram

