Alicia Silverstone Recalls Being Body-shamed As Batgirl; Shares TikTok Video

Hollywood icon Alicia Silverstone, who gained popularity from her role as Batgirl in the 1997 film Batman & Robin, reflected on some bitter truths about it. Recently, the actor reminisced about the time she was body-shamed as Batgirl in Batman & Robin in a TikTok video posted via the ForeverSymone Twitter handle. The 45-year-old actress duetted a video in which the young woman says, "I want justice for Alicia Silverstone’.

Apart from this, she even shared screenshots of several news cuttings that had compared her to Babe the pig and said to be "slimming fast for her role as Batgirl". The star was only 19 when she played the role of Batgirl in the film. The 1996 article is one of many that Silverstone has addressed in previous interviews, sharing with Vanity Fair that the ridicule made her want to step away from acting. During the interaction in 2018, she had told the leading international portal that when she was having her crazy moments post-Clueless, she was ridiculed and called ‘Fat Girl.”

Alicia Silverstone talks about experiencing body shaping during Batman & Robin

She recalled that it did not make her think about working hard to be what others want her. She simply shared her disinterest in being famous or maintaining any kind of fame. "They were obsessed with her weight. All she did was breathe. And as a fat woman who grew up obsessed with Clueless who grew up obsessed with this movie that’s pure camp, it just makes me very frustrated to know that she was bare, what, she couldn’t have been more than 130. And they were like straight-up ripping on her constantly over this," the TikTok user said. "Justice for Batgirl!", Silverstone wrote in her caption while saying "thank you" in her video.

YALL ALICIA SILVERSTONE SAID SHE LOVED ME 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Q3oGxf59P2 — 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥 🖤🔪 (@ForeverSymone) October 20, 2021

Yet, because she had a "full-figured" face, her weight was a talking point for all. Silverstone says, “it's not right to make fun of somebody's body shape” in the video. Though she was hurt badly by the comments on body-shaming, yet she never let it affect her work, rather she came out much stronger.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Renaissance.Nerd/AliciaSilverstone: