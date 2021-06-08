Alicia Silverstone Recreates Classic 'Clueless' Scene With Her Son, Fans Call Her 'iconic'

Actor Alicia Silverstone recently recreated a classic moment from her 1995 cult high school film, Clueless with her 10-year-old son. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a funny video that has gardened a lot of attention from her fans. Upon seeing the video, fans began to flood her comment section with praises and appreciation for her stint as Cher Horowitz in the film.

Alicia Silverstone recreated classic ‘Clueless’ scene

In the clip, Alicia can be seen donning her character’s iconic yellow jacket from the 1995 movie and struts towards the camera. Soon after her son Bear jumps in the shot and attempts to hug his mother. But she brushes off his advances by uttering her famous dialogues, “Ew, get off me”. However, the dramatic scene ends immediately after, as Alicia immediately reaches out to hug her little munchkin as they smile infectiously for the camera. While uploading the reel video on Instagram, Alicia Silverstone said, “I guess I’m on TikTok now #Clueless”. Take a look at it below:

As soon as the reel video surfaced online, fans of the cult movie went berserk over it. A user said, “SHE’S AN ICON! SHE’S A LEGEND!! AND SHE IS THE MOMENT!!!”, another added, “Now I need to go watch Clueless for the 1,247,2838 time”. Fans also called Alicia her “fav person in the world. Icon”, “This girl is soo iconic”, while many praised the film, “Omg this movie will always be my favourite I love it”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Helmed by Amy Heckerling, Clueless is a coming-of-age teen comedy film featuring Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy alongside Alicia. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Cher, a high-school student learning to cope with adolescence and the problems that come along with it. She helps a new student gain popularity and also discovers her own feelings for someone.

Alicia Silverstone married her longtime boyfriend, rock musician Christopher Jarecki, in a beachfront ceremony at Lake Tahoe back in 2005. The couple welcomed baby boy, Bear in 2011. Silverstone and Jarecki ended their marriage in 2018 and are now co-parenting Bear.

