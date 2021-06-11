Alicia Silverstone Reveals How To Pronounce Her Name Correctly; Watch Video

Alicia Silverstone is popularly known for her role as Cher Horowitz in the film Clueless. The actor shared an Instagram reel revealing that many people have been pronouncing her name wrong for several years. She corrected it and mentioned that they should pronounce it right for her mother. Take a look at the Clueless actor pronouncing her name right in the reel.

Alicia Silverstone revealed how to correctly pronounce her name

In the video, when asked, "Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as?" The Baby-Sitters Club star says, "My name is Ali-SEE-yuh... Not Alee-Sha." With a smile on her face, she shrugged before reciting the proper way to say her name. She captioned the video, "Just an FYI...It doesn't bother me though! But my sweet mama didn't like it... so for her... get it right! Ali-SEE-yuh)" and included kissing and winking emoji.

Reactions to Alicia's pronunciation video

Many followers started a thread saying that they could relate to the actor. One user mentioned that he should make a video similar to this one. People have been pronouncing his name as Dominique when his name is Domnick with a 'K'. Fans also wrote that they feel attacked by the same as they have been pronouncing her name wrong for several years. A fan wrote that she was today years old when she realised the same. A fan laughed and said that the expression she made at the end was similar to her character Cher's expression in Clueless. A fan apologized to her mom for pronouncing it wrong all this while. Here are some of the comments on Alicia Silverstone's Instagram post.

About Alicia's film Clueless

Clueless is a teen comedy film directed by Amy Heckerling. The Clueless cast features Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd. The plot is based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma. Cher Horowitz, a gorgeous, popular, and wealthy high school student, befriends a new student named Tai Frasier and decides to help her look better.

