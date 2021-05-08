Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola, And Others To Team Up For Indie Film 'Spin Me Round'

Actor Alison Brie will soon be seen in an Indie film that will star a series of celebrated American actors. The film, titled Spin Me Round, has been scheduled in Italy and will be directed by celebrated filmmaker Jeff Baena. The plot of the film will be based on the life of a young woman who works for an eatery chain in California. The official plotline of the film mentions that the character has multiple interesting adventures when she visits Italy after an unexpected win.

Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and others to frontline an indie film

A bunch of celebrated actors including Alison Brie and Alessandro Nivola will soon be seen in an independent film which will be bankrolled by Duplass Brothers Productions. Limelight pictures will also be a part of the production team while the project will be helmed by director Jeff Baena. The cast line-up of the comedy film, Spin Me Round, will include artists like Tim Heidecker, Lauren Weedman, Fred Armisen, Debby Ryan, Ego Nwodim, Ben Sinclair, Ayden Mayeri, Jake Picking, and Zach Woods in pivotal roles.

Alison Brie will be seen playing the lead character role of Amber, who is a worker at the Bakersfield branch of a popular eatery chain named Tuscan Grove. Amber goes on to win a sponsored trip to Italy and a chance to meet the owner of Tuscan Grove, who has a distinct and unique personality. Actor Alessandro Nivola will be seen playing the owner of the eatery who meets Amber in Italy after she wins the company trip.

“She wins an all-expenses trip to the company's gorgeous 'institute' outside of Florence, Italy, and the chance to meet the restaurant chain's wealthy and charismatic owner.”

“Along with a mismatched group of local American franchise managers, Amber finds a far different adventure than the romantic fantasy she had imagined.”

