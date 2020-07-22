Alison Brie Reveals Her Love Story With Husband Dave Franco Was 'incredible Matchmaking'

The American actor, Alison Brie recently spilled the beans about her mushy love story with then-beau and now-husband, Dave Franco, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday. The 37-year-old opened up about the surprising start of their courtship and how she met Franco in 2011. Alison had featured on the talk show to promote their upcoming film, The Rental.

This is how Alison's love story with Dave started off

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon for promoting her upcoming horror film The Rental, Alison Brie shared a romantic anecdote from the past and revealed how her love story with hubby Dave Franco started off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras. Elaborating more about the same, the Promising Young Woman actor shared that she was there with some friends and it was some 'incredible matchmaking' done by one of her friends, Jules after they ran into Franco at the airport.

Brie continued saying Jules and Dave were friends and thus she invited him over for dinner with them. Giving an insight into their first meeting, the Glow actor shared that he was sitting next to her across the dining table while her friend texted her from under the table, asking her to hook up with him. The 37-year-old expressed her affirmation about the same with a lot of 'thumb emojis', revealed Brie herself.

Furthermore, she also revealed saying Franco's response to the same was also enthusiastic and added that they weren't aware that their responses were shared with the other by her friends. She also added that her romance with him continued after they met again in New York, which she described as the 'wining and dining' portion of them meeting each other. Brie shared how Franco left a secret note in her sweatshirt on the last day of their trip which read, "Come with me to Paris".

Meanwhile, about their upcoming film, The Rental is helmed by Dave Franco while it stars Alison Brie in the lead role. The film also stars Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss in pivotal roles. It also marks the directorial debut of Franco on the big screen.

Watch Alison Brie's full interview with Jimmy Fallon below:

