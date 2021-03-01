All About Carey Mulligan's Husband, Marcus Mumford, The Band Member Of Mumford & Sons

Pride & Prejudice actor Carey Mulligan has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama category for Golden Globe 2021. Mulligan earned the nomination for the portrayal of Cassandra in the black comedy thriller, A Promising Young Woman. However, do you know that the actor has been married to a popular musician? Amidst her Golden Globe nomination, here’s taking a quick look at the personal life of the actor.

Who is Carey Mulligan’s husband?

Back in April 2012, Carey Mulligan tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Marcus Mumford in Somerset. The duo were pen pals when they were kids and reconnected with each other as adults. Soon after wrapping the production of their film Inside Llewyn Davis, the duo got hitched with each other. They share a daughter, Evelyn Grace who was born in September 2015 and a son, Wilfred who the couple welcomed in August 2017.

Marcus Mumford’s early life

Born in 1987, Marcus grew up in Wimbledon Chase at Southwest London. The musician acquired his education at King’s College School, he also happened to meet future band member Ben Lovett during his school days. After his first year of study at the University of Edinburgh, Mumford focused more on his musical career and formed the famous band, Mumford & Sons, as per Elle.

Professional life

After releasing their debut album, Sigh No More, Marcus would reportedly play the drums for Laura Marling on tour along with the other members of his band. Mumford & Sons gained experience through touring with Marling and playing gigs. After officially forming the band in 2007, Mumford was included in the Forbes 30 Under 20 list of music stars in December 2012.

Mumford’s notable work includes Dink’s Song cover, Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes, When I Get My Hands On You, Stranger, The Whistle Is Blowing and many more. After reconnected with childhood pen pal Carey, romance rekindled between the two. They even collaborated for the Coen brothers film Inside Llewy Davis. Although Marcus doesn’t make an appearance in the film, he voiced the protagonist’s musical partner, Mike.

