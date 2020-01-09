Nicki Minaj's Wax Statue Fiasco; All You Need To Know About It

Madame Tussauds is a company and a wax museum which produces life-like wax figures of prominent celebrities from different fields of interest. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to the Kardashians, many Hollywood celebrities have inspired wax statues in Madame Tussauds across the globe. However, it seems like Nicki Minaj’s was statue outraged her fans, as they labelled the artwork as ‘unreal’. Here is everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj’s wax statue confusion.

What is Madame Tussauds?

Millions and millions of people have flocked through the doors of Madame Tussauds since they first opened over 200 years ago, as it remains just as popular as it ever was. There are many reasons for this enduring success of the famous wax museum but at the heart of it is its old-fashioned history and the employees of the company. Madame Tussauds was founded by the famous wax sculptor, Marie Tussaud. Being a major tourist destination across the world, Madame Tussauds homes the wax statues of prominent figures from different walks of life.

Nicki Minaj’s wax statue confusion

Recently, the authorities at the Madame Tussauds unveiled a wax statue of Nicki Minaj to pay an ode to her journey as a musician, which earned a dull response from fans. The wax figurine of Nicki Minaj is a replica from the singer's 2014 music video, Anaconda, which reportedly took more than 20 craftsmen and a reported six months to complete. The artwork didn't go down well with fans, as they claimed it looked nothing like the 37-year-old rapper. Instead, fans drew a comparison to the likes of stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Ensel Algort.

Fans are disappointed

Listen, I’m not even die hard Nicki Minaj fan but she can RAP & ppl don’t give her talent the credit it deserves. That wax figure Madame Tussaud’s put out…that’s not Onika Maraj. I’m so sorry. Does google not exist? They looked at that mess & said “yh, we got it”. No, you don’t. pic.twitter.com/VtQmLYgy0D — Zu (@ghetto004) January 7, 2020

I don’t know how but that Nicki Minaj wax figure is absolutely racism. 😭 pic.twitter.com/qFjk89wyRn — D ® E W | K A N G (@drewscotty) January 7, 2020

You're right, but..... I think it really looks like a extremely horrible version of Kourtney Kardashian 🤷‍♀️not Nicki AT ALL! #NickiMinaj #madametussauds pic.twitter.com/EmfMzNk7gl — Josette Diaz (@JosetteDiaz) January 8, 2020

Image Courtesy: Nicki Minaj Instagram

