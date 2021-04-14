All 'Jumanji' Movies Ranked From Least Rated To Top Rates Ones: See List

Fantasy films Jumanji are one of the most popular film franchises of all time. It is loosely based on the children’s book of the same name authored by Chris Van Allsburg. Its overall plot revolves around a group of kids who find themselves inside a board game and the action-packed adventure they experience. There are three films in this franchise namely Jumanji, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Jumanji: The Next Level. Here are all Jumanji movies ranked according to their IMDb ratings.

All Jumanji movies ranked from least rated to top

1. Jumanji: The Next Level

This film is the latest Jumanji film which released in 2019. This film is the best one of all the four Jumanji films because of its hilarious cast. The plot of this film tells the story of a group of children who not only trap themselves in the Jumanji board game but a couple of other people as well. The cast of this film includes Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman reprising their previous roles and Awkwafina, Rory McCann, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito as newcomers. It has an IMDB rating of 6.6.

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

This film released in 2017 and is the third instalment of the franchise. This movie was a huge blockbuster. According to a report by Screenrant, it collected nearly one billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The plot of this film revolves around how the children get absorbed in the game and they essay a character from it. But the twist in the tale comes in when their original personalities start clashing with their game characters’. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

3. Jumanji

This movie released in 1995 and was the first film in the Jumanji franchise. This film presented the audience with a unique concept of getting trapped in a game. The plot of this movie revolves around a man called Alan who is trapped in the game for 26 years. When two siblings get hold of the game and start playing it, they end by bringing Alan out of it but take their town on an unforeseeable adventure. It has an IMDB rating of 7.0.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle trailer