‘All That Breathes’ Gets Nominated For Oscars, Director Shares Team And Family's Reaction

Director Shaunak Sen on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the first reaction of him and his family when ‘All That Breathes’ bagged an Oscar nomination on Tuesday. He shared a video on his Instagram story where the whole team of ‘All That Breathes’ and his family could be seen reacting to the film being announced in the nominations for Oscars 2023.



Sharing the heartwarming moment, Sen wrote, “Fav video of all time. Film characters, my mum, Aman's parents, crew members - at the moment when All That Breathes got nominated for the Oscars!” The team and several family members, who were connected on a video call, could be seen roistering with mirth with each other as soon as they heard the news.

Take a look at Shaunak Sen’s Instagram story here:

The Indian climate change documentary "All That Breathes" has been nominated for the Best Documentary Feature category at the 95th Academy Awards. The film is set in Delhi and follows two siblings who work to rescue and treat injured birds.

It has also been nominated for a BAFTA award, and previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, and the Golden Eye award for best documentary at the Cannes Film Festival.

The final nominations for the Academy Awards were announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, and the ceremony will take place on March 12.

Other Indian films that were nominated for Oscars 2023:

‘Naatu Naatu’, the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli's "RRR" featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been nominated for the Original Song category at the 2023 Oscars. Additionally, the Indian documentary ‘Elephant Whisperers’ has received a nomination in the Documentary Short category.

This is the first time that three films from India have been nominated in different categories. While ‘The Last Show’, India's official entry in the International Feature category, did not make the final cut, the nominations for ‘Naatu Naatu’, ‘All That Breathes’ and ‘Elephant Whisperers’ still call for a celebration.

