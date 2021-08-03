Allu Arjun's Highly Anticipated Film 'Pushpa' Gets A Christmas Release Date

The much anticipated action-thriller film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun finally got its release date. The plot of the movie is based on the real-life events of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Pushpa was initially scheduled to release on August 13, 2021, but was postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19 in India.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a release date

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram and announced that his movie Pushpa will be releasing In December 2021, coinciding with Christmas. The movie is titled Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 and will release in two parts, with the second part scheduled to release in 2022. Taking to his Instagram Allu Arjun wrote "Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas." The movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil who will be making his debut in the Telugu film industry.

Allu Arjun visits cousin brother Varun Konidela on the sets of Ghani

Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself in which he can be seen on the sets of the film Ghani and sitting with the cast of the film. Allu's cousin brother Varun Tej Konidela will be playing the lead in the movie. As he shared the photo, Arjun wishes his brother luck for his upcoming movie. He wrote "On the sets of #Ghani. My best wishes to my brother @varunkonidela7. He’s killing it with his new avatar 🥊 . And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team. My love & wishes to both the new producers. My elder brother Allu Bobby & my sweetest Brother in Law Sidhu Mudda. Hope both of you kick start your journey with a knock out punch at the box office."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film was commercially successful and was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films, and also one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2020. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani and Murali Sharma.

