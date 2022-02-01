Alyssa Scott Reacts To Nick Cannon's Baby News; 'I Am At Peace, I Will Not Judge'

As the American comedian and rapper, Nick Cannon recently announced that he will soon be becoming a father of a baby boy with the model Bre Tiesi, his ex Alyssa Scott issued a note on social media reacting to the news. She even penned a heartfelt note for the baby she lost with Nick Cannon and added how painful it was to have her son be a part of the conversations that weren't in alignment with his light and legacy.

Alyssa Scott's heartfelt reaction to Nick Cannon's baby announcement

Nick Cannon's ex, Alyssa Scott recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note after Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi announced that they will soon become parents to a baby boy. As Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott became parents to the former's seventh child, Zen on 23 June 2021, it was revealed that the baby passed away of brain cancer after five months. While referring to the same, Scott penned a note in which she stated that she wanted to thank every single person who messaged or thought of her over the course of the last few months. Stating further, she also mentioned how her late son, Zen expanded her heart in ways she never thought were possible and added how he filled that space with compassion, knowing she would need that most. She also mentioned how painful it was having her son a part of conversations that weren't in alignment with the light and legacy.

The note read, "I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the course of these last few months. I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most. It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself. It's important for me to let you all know. I am centred, I am at peace. I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me."

The moment Alyssa Scott's Instagram post surfaced online, many of the fans took to the comments section and extended their love towards her and her family. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi recently posted a video clip announcing that they were expecting a baby boy together. they received numerous wishes from many celebrity artists as well as fans. The caption read, "My son Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you" (sic) Watch the video ahead:

