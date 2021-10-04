Amal Clooney Reveals How Husband George Taught Something Great To Kids During Pandemic

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney graced the red carpet at the former's directorial premiere The Tender Bar in Los Angeles. Dressed immaculately for the occasion, the couple had a candid chat on the red carpet as they opened up about parenting during the ongoing global pandemic. The red carpet event also witnessed the reunion of Clooney with Batman actor Ben Affleck.

Amal and George Clooney on parenting in pandemic

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, engaged in a candid chat with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet where they opened up about parenting their 4-year-old twin daughters, Alexander and Ella Clooney, during the pandemic. George was quick to answer saying that his kids were not missing too much out from the outside world as they are still toddlers. He stated,

''It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know? But our kids are 4 and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren't missing out on much out in the world.'' He also poked fun at them learning serious stuff adding, ''So, you know, I didn't have to teach them trigonometry at home.''

However, Amal was quick to admit that the actor was a great teacher albeit not at teaching something important. She revealed, ''He's mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we'll see if it develops.'' George promptly defended his teachings by saying, ''Well, I think those can really pay off over time''. Amal also commended her husband for properly managing the time with their kids despite both of them being busy working. She said, ''It's probably like many families where both parents work. I'm lucky because I have a very supportive partner. And we do move around a lot, but we manage it, and I feel very lucky.''

On the work front, The Tender Bar will mark Clooney and Ben Affleck's second collaboration. The film revolves around JR Moehringer, played by Tye Sheridan, looking for a person to replace his father who abandoned him. The movie is an adaptation of JR Moehringer's book of the same name.

Image: Shutterstock