Amal-George Clooney To Anne Hathaway: Celebs Attend Clooney Foundation Event

Anne Hathaway attended the gala event in a green and silver checkered gown, featuring a plunging neckline. She completed her look with matching silver bags and footwear.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski served couplegoals at the event. Emily opted for a bright red gown, while John looked handsome in a tuxedo.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attended the event together. Amal wore a white gown, while George looked handsome in a black tuxedo.
Sofía Vergara walked the carpet for The Albies in an off-shoulder black jumper paired with a matching jacket.
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig walked the carpet hand-in-hand. Rachel wore a black and white gown, while Daniel opted for a blue tuxedo.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards. Nina Dobrev wore a black corset gown.