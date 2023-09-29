Last Updated:

Amal-George Clooney To Anne Hathaway: Celebs Attend Clooney Foundation Event

It was a starry night in New York on Thursday as numerous celebs came together to celebrate the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2nd annual Albie Awards.

Anne Hathaway attended the gala event in a green and silver checkered gown, featuring a plunging neckline. She completed her look with matching silver bags and footwear.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski served couplegoals at the event. Emily opted for a bright red gown, while John looked handsome in a tuxedo. 

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attended the event together. Amal wore a white gown, while George looked handsome in a black tuxedo.

Sofía Vergara walked the carpet for The Albies in an off-shoulder black jumper paired with a matching jacket. 

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig walked the carpet hand-in-hand. Rachel wore a black and white gown, while Daniel opted for a blue tuxedo.

Scarlett Johansson gave major boss vibes in a sleek black suit paired with matching heels.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards. Nina Dobrev wore a black corset gown.

Viola Davis looked gorgeous in a purple gown and accessorised her look with statement earrings.

