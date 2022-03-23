Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence On End Of 9-year-long Conservatorship; Reveals Future Plans

Actor Amanda Bynes broke her silence following the end of her nine-year-long conservatorship on Tuesday. Bynes' mother Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship back in August 2013 following the full conservatorship of the actor in October 2014 due to her concerning behaviour. In February this year, the actor filed to terminate the conservatorship in a bid to live her life independently with fiancé Paul Michael in Los Angeles.

The actor, who gained fame in the early 2000s for appearing in films like She's the Man, What a Girl Wants, Easy A, and more, has been away from the spotlight for quite a long time. Reportedly, Bynes earlier finished her degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising along with an associate's degree in 2019.

Amanda Bynes breaks silence over conservatorship

In a statement shared with People magazine by the actor's lawyer David A. Esquibias, the 35-year-old actor extended her gratitude towards her family and fans for sticking up for her over the years. She said, ''Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,''

She also revealed how she has been taking steps towards ensuring to live her life independently and 'improve my health so that I can live and work independently'. She also assured the fans that she will 'continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter'. Talking about her future plans after the end of conservatorship, Bynes stated, ''I am excited about my upcoming endeavours, including my fragrance line, and look forward to sharing more when I can.''

As per AP, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger Lund terminated the nine-year-long conservatorship by writing in court documents, ''The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for the establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist.''

While Bynes' conservatorship battle came to end peacefully, it was not the case for her Disney counterpart Britney Spears who had a bitter fight with her family over her longstanding conservatorship battle that came to end in November last year after 13 long years.