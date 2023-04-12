Amanda Bynes Released From Psychiatric Facility 3 Weeks After Roaming Naked In Los Angeles

Amanda Bynes was placed in psychiatric care on March 20, after she ran off naked on the streets of Los Angeles. The actress’s care was extended owing to her deteriorating mental health. She was released from the hospital on April 11 and has returned to live with her parents.

Even after her release, Amanda Bynes is expected to undergo outpatient treatment. It is also being reported that the Easy A actress was not forced to stay at the facility, instead it was she who was “not ready” to leave yet. Despite her psychiatric episodes, as per Page Six reports, her parents are not reconsidering her conservatorship and have claimed that the situation is an “anomaly”.

Amanda Bynes psychiatric facility

Earlier this year on March 19, actress Amanda Bynes was placed under a psychiatric hold. She was observed by a local in Los Angeles, running around without her clothes. Bynes, reportedly, flagged a car down and informed the driver to call 911 (the medical emergency number). She was then transported to the nearest police station where a qualified professional gave the necessary mental health evaluation.

Amanda Bynes mental health

Amanda Bynes' struggle with mental health is not a new one. In 2013, the actress was placed under conservatorship after reports of her suffering from bipolar disorder surfaced. She also struggled with substance and alcohol abuse. TMZ also reported that she set her neighbour’s driveway on fire and almost engulfed her dog in flames. After getting treatment and being sober, the actress was freed from the conservatorship in March 2022.

Amanda Bynes movies

Though the actress is currently on an indefinite break from acting, she is credited with some notable works in the past years. Amanda Bynes made her debut with the 1996 comedy show, All That. She also starred in her own show, The Amanda Show in 1999. She has several popular movies in her kitty including Big Fat Liar, Easy A, Love Wrecked, Sydney White, What A Girl Wants and many others. She announced a hiatus from acting in 2010.