Amanda Kloots Opens Up On How She Will Be Spending Nick Cordero’s First Death Anniversary

Amanda Kloots has been a devoted wife to her late husband Nick Cordero. She has been honouring him in all the ways possible since he passed away in July 2020. She was a part of an interview recently where she shared how she will be spending his first death anniversary, which falls next week.

Amanda Kloots on Nick’s first death anniversary

Monday, July 5, marks the first death anniversary of Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who passed away due to severe complications, after testing positive for COVID-19 in July 2020. His wife Amanda Kloots, took to her Instagram at the time, documenting the pain Nick was going through and sharing an active update about his health. She has been quite connected with his fans, even after his death and shares all about how she is moving on in life post the tragic loss through her Instagram.

In an exclusive conversation with Hollywood Life, Amanda shared what she plans to do on July 5, this year. In an episode of TV Talk, she said will be taking a quiet vacation with her two-year-old son, Elvis. She says, “I am taking myself away and Elvis away and we are going to spend the day but also the week on our first vacation in two-and-a-half-years and hopefully be in a very peaceful, beautiful atmosphere where I can just relax and reflect and kind of just have some time for myself”.

Kloots also wrote a book titled Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, co-authored by her sister Anna Kloots. With the book, Amanda shared in detail her and Nick’s love story as well as the story of his battle with the virus. The book released on June 15, 2021, and the title is inspired by a song called Live Your Life, by Cordero. The song went on to become a comforting anthem for Amanda at the time of Nick’s time in the hospital and she sang it with her social media followers every day.

Image: Amanda Kloots/Instagram

