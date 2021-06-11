Amanda Kloots Says She 'was Not A Good Wife' To Nick Cordero

The Talk’s co-host Amanda Kloots recently opened up about her husband Nick Cordero’s death in an interview. She expressed that she thinks she was not a supportive wife to Nick. She also opened up about the arguments and problems they faced in their marriage when Nick was alive.

Amanda Kloots in an interview with The New York Times said that she felt she wasn't a good wife to her husband Nick, since she didn't support his desire of focusing on songwriting. She revealed how she thought songwriting was a waste of time and that lyricists didn't earn a lot of money. Revealing that she did not support Nick’s career choice to move from acting to songwriting, Amanda disclosed that they fought for two long years about their move to Los Angeles from New York. Nick wanted to move to Los Angeles as it would give him more opportunities for songwriting, but Amanda did not want to move from New York as she was closer to family here. She said that at last, she had come to the point when she accepted that this was a marriage and she had to compromise.

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero

Amanda also said during the interview that she learned to appreciate Nick’s music too late but she promised to keep his voice alive. Amanda often takes to Instagram to share moments and photos of Nick and herself. Recently on her son, Elvis Cordero’s birthday, Amanda posted a throwback picture of Nick and herself with a baby Elvis and wrote, “Elvis Eduardo Cordero came into this world after 56 hours of labour on June 10th at 6:41 am weighing 7lbs 15oz, 21” long. The minute I locked eyes with him I knew he was an old soul. Nick was immediately the cutest Dad and we both couldn’t believe our little miracle had finally arrived. Two years later I still look into his soulful eyes and thank God for our miracle. Happy Birthday Elvis!”

Nick Cordero's Death

Nick Cordero was hospitalised in March of 2020 due to pneumonia but later he was diagnosed with Covid-19 symptoms. After almost 3 months in the hospital, Nick died on July 5 2020 due to several complications. Amanda has been writing a memoir called Living Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero.

IMAGE COURTESY: AMANDA KLOOTS/INSTAGRAM

