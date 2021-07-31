Last Updated:

Amanda Knox Speaks Out Against Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' That's Loosely Based On Her Life

Amanda Knox recently spoke out about the Matt Damon-starrer Stillwater, which was released yesterday, that is loosely based on her life. See below -

Amanda Knox

Matt Damon's recent film, Stillwater, has recently received some backlash from Amanda Knox, on whom the film is loosely based. Stillwater sees Matt Damon as an unemployed oil rig worker from Oklahoma who sets out alongside a French woman to prove his convicted daughter's innocence. Stillwater was released theatrically in the United States on July 30, 2021. 

Amanda Knox speaks out against the Stillwater movie

Stillwater, which was released just yesterday, has received criticism from Amanda Knox who wrote about how her story was adapted without her consent. She also spoke about how the negative publicity she has constantly received, despite being innocent, has led to people forgetting about who actually committed the crime. Check out some of the tweets from her thread below - 

Who is Amanda Knox? 

Amanda Knox is an American woman, who was wrongfully convicted of murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher, 14 years ago. At the time, Knox was a student studying abroad in Perugia, Italy. Prosecutors claimed that Knox and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito committed the crime during a "sex game run amok." However, there was no hard evidence linking them to the crime.

Though this was the case, the two were convicted for the murder. In 2011, four years after the sentencing, an appeals court acquitted them. However, the two were convicted once again in absentia in 2013, before being acquitted again in 2015. Rudy Guede, a drifter whose DNA was found at the scene, was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison in a separate trial. 

Amanda in her recent tweets also states that neither, Rudy Guede nor Raffaele Sollecito's names were as publicized as hers. While promoting the Stillwater movie, Writer/director Tom McCarthy told Vanity Fair that he was simply "inspired" by the case, and it was only loosely based on her story. The director at the time said:

There were so many characters around the case that I really followed pretty closely. But really the first thing that I took away from it was, what would that be like as an American student to go over [to Europe] for what should be one of the most exciting moments in a young-adult life and to find yourself in that tragedy? There were just so many layers to that story that kept anyone who was following pretty riveted. … What's the story around the story?

The director also admittedly said:

We decided, 'Hey, let's leave the Amanda Knox case behind,' but let me take this piece of the story — an American woman studying abroad involved in some kind of sensational crime and she ends up in jail — and fictionalize everything around it

Knox in her recent rant also addressed these statements made previously by the director. She also spoke about how it has become the "Amanda Knox Saga" because of the negative publicity, even the story was about the murder of Meredith Kercher. Here are some more of Amanda Knox's tweets about the Stillwater Movie - 

