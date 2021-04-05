Amanda Seyfried Shares A Goofy Throwback Pic With 'Dear John' Co-star Channing Tatum

Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried recently took a trip down memory lane, making fans nostalgic. She shared a throwback picture with her co-star Channing Tatum from the sets of their 2010 romantic drama movie Dear John. The post shared featured a collage of Seyfried and Tatum's closeups, with an overall warmer tone, thus adding a vintage feel to it.

Amanda Seyfried shares a throwback photo with Channing Tatum

In the photo, the duo is seen making goofy faces as they posed for the camera. The actress wrote "#tbt Dear John" in her captions as she shared the post and also tagged Channing Tatum in the post. Dear John was a romantic war drama released back in 2010 based on a novel written by best-selling author Nicholas Sparks. The movie followed the story of a soldier (Channing Tatum) and a young girl (Amanda Seyfried) as they exchange letters and keep their relationship alive while the boy gets deployed to the war.

Fans react to Amanda Seyfried's recent Instagram post

Fans quickly filled the comment section with heart emoticons and commented that the movie was one of the best movies ever. One fan wrote that they sobbed while watching the movie. Another fan wrote that Amanda and John were the perfect couple. One fan wrote that there was so much attractiveness in one post.

Amanda Seyfried's upcoming movie

The actress will next be seen in the horror-thriller film Things Heard & Seen based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. The movie also features James Norton alongside Seyfried in a lead role. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the trailer of her movie and also announced the date of her release. The movie will premiere on Netflix on 29th April 2021.

Amanda Seyfried's movies

Amanda gained recognition after her feature film debut in the teen comedy movie Mean Girls which also featured Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. The actress then went on to feature in various romantic comedies like Letters to Juliet, The Big Wedding, Mamma Mia and Red Riding Hood. Amanda earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of actress Marion Davies in the biographical drama Mank. Her performance in the movie earned her nominations for the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress, the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress, and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Source: Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum's Instagram

