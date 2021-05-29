Amazon-MGM's Mega Deal: 7 Big Movies That The Streaming Giant Now Owns

On May 26, 2021, streaming giant, Amazon made an official announcement of its plans to merge with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM). MGM is the 97-year-old studio that is home to the 007 franchise, Rocky, and Thelma and Louise. According to Variety, Amazon bought MGM Studios at over $8.45 billion. In the press release, Amazon also highlighted the 'vast catalogue' of more than '4000 films and 17,000 television shows" as their reason for the recent purchase.

Movies & shows under Amazon MGM deal

This marks Amazon's second-biggest acquisition after buying Whole Goods at $13.7 billion in 2017. Among MGM's 'more than 4000 films', James Bond movies are one of the major highlights. In addition to the classic films, 12 Angry Men, Silence of the Lambs, Thelma and Louise, Midnight Cowboy, Fiddler on the Roof, Dances with Wolves, Raging Bull, Rocky, Creed, are also included.

In regards to the TV shows, Fargo, The Handmaid's Tale, Vikings are MGM's original releases. This also includes 'some' of The Real Housewives, The Voice, Shark Tank, and Survivor. Amazon's press release included how the platform will now have releases like Basic Instinct, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Stargate, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, and The Thomas Crown Affair.

According to the outlet, it is yet to clear which titles specifically belong to Amazon and MGM Holdings. The representatives of the companies were unable to clarify the complete list of their acquired movies and TV rights in the new deal. MGM's movies such as The Wizard of Oz, Singin’ in the Rain, and Gone With the Wind won't be streaming on Prime Video.

During the press release, senior VP of Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios, Mike Hopkins stated that the real financial value behind the latest deal is the "treasure trove of intellectual property in the deep catalog" that they plan to "reimagine and develop together with MGM's talented team". While announcing the deal, he said that it is "very exciting as it provides many opportunities for high-quality story-telling". The former also noted that the decades year old institute has collectively bagged more than 180 Oscars and 100 Emmy awards and the studio has over 800 employees working globally.

IMAGE: AMAZON/MGM' TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.