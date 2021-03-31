Amazon Prime Teases 'Tenet' Streaming With Blank Image; Netizens Decode 3 Hints In It

Numerous big films of Hollywood are still yet to release, as producers played the wait and watch game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there was one team that was firm on the importance of the big screen experience, and brave to release during the pandemic, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. After becoming the first major fim to release during COVID-19, and opening to mixed reviews over its plot and reportedly box office collections not meeting expectations, the movie finally hits Over-The-Top medium.

Tenet on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime had an interesting way to announce that Tenet was releasing on its platform. The Twitter handle initially teased their followers by posting an image of a blank screen and captioned it, ‘guess our next big release from this image.’

The image had the movie at 00.00.21/2.30.00 running time, apart from other details like the ‘X-Ray' version and symbols of volume and more.

There were numerous guesses from the Twitteratti on what movie it was, with names like Family 2, Sooryavasnhi, Jathi Rathanalu and more being among the guesses.

However, some of them were smart to understand that the answer was present in the image itself. Some of them noticed that the bar indicating the exact point of time duration was at the extreme right, instead of the extreme left for the time duration at 21 seconds.

Many also researched that the running time of Tenet was two hours and 30 minutes. Some recalled the screen being blank at the start of the movie, which had manipulation of the flow of time as a crucial part of the plot.

Tenet. Inversed time. And look at the duration!! pic.twitter.com/zGKoqa0seS — Vishal Nema (@Khurkhedu) March 30, 2021

It is TENET.Because

1. The time is running backward

2. Screen is blank

3. Runtime is exactly 2.30 hrs

4. Christopher Nolan's movies are available on this platform — Debanshu Roy (@MyselfShaan) March 30, 2021

It's TENET. Period. — Stuti | Indian Traveller ðŸš‚ (@junkkDNA) March 30, 2021

On Thursday, they shared that the movie was indeed Tenet. Sharing the poster of the movie starring John David Washington, they captioned the post. 'Tenet, use it carefully. It will open the right doors but the wrong ones too.'

Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. There is also an Indian representation in the movie as Dimple Kapadia is one of the stars.

Tenet had also released in theatres in India too but could manage to earn only about 10 crores in the run of two weeks.