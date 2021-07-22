Amazon Studios Announces The Series Adaptation Of Neil Gaiman's Fantasy Novel Anansi Boys

Amazon Studios will soon be filming their new project, Anansi Boys, based on Neil Gaiman’s internationally best-selling novel in the same name. The show will be a six-part limited series and will witness an exclusive premiere on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The show is being produced by Amazon Studios, The Blank Corporation, Endor Productions, and RED Production company.

Amazon Studios presents the Anansi Boys

Anansi Boys follows the life of a young man named, Charlie Nancy, who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: the trickster god of stories, and even learns that he has a brother, Spider, who is determined to make his life interesting yet dangerous. While Neil Gaiman, Sir Lenny Henry, Douglas Mackinnon, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Hilary Bevan Jones and Richard Fee will be the executive producers, Gaiman and Henry will also write for the series along with Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith, and Racheal Ofori. The series will be directed by Culpepper, Jermain Julien, and Azhur Saleem while bankrolled by Paul Frift.

The Anansi Boys will be a stand-alone story that was originally developed during a conversation between Gaiman and Henry with the series adaptation reuniting the collaboration between them. Recalling the time when he was writing the story with Henry, Gaiman stated, “Anansi Boys began around 1996, from a conversation I had with Lenny Henry about writing a story that was diverse and part of the culture that we both loved. I wrote a novel, an (I hope) joyous and funny book about a dead god and his two sons, about birds and ghosts and beasts and cops, based in Caribbean and African tales. It was my first number one NYT Bestseller, and went on to become a beloved and award-winning book.”

Neil Gaiman also spoke about how they managed to have Amazon Studios on board with them and said, “Anansi Boys as a TV series has been a long time coming -- I first started working with Endor and Red on making it over a decade ago. We needed Amazon Prime to come on board and embrace our vision, we needed a lead director with the craft and vision of Hanelle Culpepper, we needed the creative and technical wizardry of Douglas Mackinnon (who worked out how we could push the bounds of the possible to shoot a story set all over the world in a huge studio outside Edinburgh), and we needed the rest of the amazing talents that nobody knows about yet."

While being thrilled about Henry being one of the executive producers, he added how they were trying to make a new kind of show. “We are trying to make a new kind of show with Anansi Boys, and to break ground with it to make something that celebrates and rejoices in diversity both in front of and behind the camera. I'm so thrilled it's happening and that people will be meeting Mr Nancy, Charlie and Spider, the Bird Woman and the rest of them,” he added.

On the other hand, Henry stated how he had been a huge fan of Gaiman for over 30 years and added, “. I love that we’re going to have a suitably diverse cast and crew to tell this joyous story! What’s great is that the whole production is listening and ensuring that inclusion is happening and is being seen to be done.” Even Mackinnon shared his delight to be working with an extraordinary group of people and stated, “I’m thrilled that we get to take the story of Anansi Boys from page to screen with the creative powers of Neil and Lenny, as well as an extraordinary group of other writers, directors, and a cast and crew of so many diverse perspectives alongside us. We’ll be shooting in brand new studios in Scotland where we’ll have the most cutting-edge CGI technology in the world to make all the magic and wonder of Anansi Boys come to life."

IMAGE: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.