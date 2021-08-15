Amazon Studios Shifts Production Of 'Lord Of The Rings' Series From New Zealand To UK

Amazon Studios’ most recent decision to shift its untitled Lord of the Rings series from New Zealand to the U.K. has shocked the Kiwi production sector. The country’s film commission began to attempt damage control after losing possibly the most expensive TV show of all time. The first season began filming in April 2020 and took about 18 months to wrap up. This included the break that had to be taken owing to the pandemic. As per reports published by Variety, post-production will take place in New Zealand till June 2022. On the other hand, pre-production for the next season will commence early next year from the UK. Amazon Prime Video will air the first season in September of next year.

David Strong, the New Zealand Film Commission CEO, reacted to the shift in production location. He said it was a 'shame' that the series’ production was being moved to the UK. According to Variety, he said, “It’s a shame and I feel for everyone who has put their hearts into this production. Season two was expected to begin later in 2022, so our role now is to work hard to keep the Kiwi screen sector employed.”

The CEO also mentioned that this was an opportunity for ‘others to come in.’ He also said that the New Zealand Film Commission would continue to work closely with the government to assist other productions to shoot in the country. New Zealand offers production houses one of the most scenic locations in the world. This includes a 20% rebate scheme, which is especially important for large productions.

Variety also reported that Amazon was estimated to be spending about NZ$650 million for filming the first season as per government documents. The government said it would have been eligible for a rebate of about NZ$162 million, though it later reduced that figure. Amazon’s statement makes it clear that it will step away from the NZ$33 million of uplift that was agreed to in April, when the company indicated, but did not commit to, shooting the second season in the country.

Speaking of the production’s shift to the U.K., Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted that he was ‘thriller about the same. He wrote, ‘Thrilled that @Amazon will be making their blockbuster second series of @LOTRonPrime right here in the United Kingdom. We're attracting some of the most exciting productions to our shores, creating and supporting thousands of high-quality jobs.’

Lord of the Rings (LOTR) is a series of three fantasy adventure films. The LOTR trilogy is based on a novel written by J. R. R. Tolkien. The LOTR series includes The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. The films had a star-studded cast, including Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler and many more.

