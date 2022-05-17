Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Hitting Her On Honeymoon, Ridicules Defecation Charges

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial has garnered a lot of attention from the entire world. The case involves Depp pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife as she penned an opinion piece in 2018 stating she is a domestic abuse survivor. Heard then counter-sued Depp seeking $100 million. The case is being broadcasted on various channels and has become the talk of the town.

Now, as Amber Heard ad Johnny Depp returned to the trial, the former dropped another accusation against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of hitting her during their honeymoon in 2015.

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of hitting her

After a week-long break, as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard returned to the trial, the latter opened up about Depp allegedly hitting her during their honeymoon in 2015. She even reflected o their relationship by stating that no matter what she did, none of it changed his rage towards her or calmed him down. “No matter what I did, no matter what I did to de-escalate, none of it changed his rage towards me or calmed him down. I was constantly doing a juggling act of which version of Johnny I was dealing with," she alleged.

Furthermore, while recalling an incident from their honeymoon, she said how Depp slapped her across the face, held her up by the neck, and pushed her up against the wall of the car while she was half-kneeling, half-standing, trying to get his arms off his neck. She added, “Johnny slapped me across the face, held me up by the neck, and pushed me up against the wall of the (train) car. I was half-kneeling, half-standing, trying to get his arms off my neck. He was squeezing my neck against the railway car for what felt like a very long time… I remember looking down at him and trying to get his arms off of my neck… at some point he rips his shirt off, and wraps it around my neck. That’s how I woke up the next morning, I woke up with it still around my neck.”

Amber Heard also talked about her decision to file for divorce against Johnny Depp in 2016 and confessed that if she hadn't done that, she wouldn't literally survived. “I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me and I really didn’t want to leave him, I loved him so much. I would have done anything but I couldn’t do that one thing, I couldn’t stay. The promise and the hope I had became less and less regular and more and more rare. The monster was now the thing that was normal and not the exception. The violence was now normal and not the exception. It was so hard but I knew I had to do it… what if he had taken it too far, I wouldn’t be here.”, she mentioned.

Amber Heard ridicules claims of her defecating on Depp's bed

In response to Depp's allegations about her defecating on his bed during their troubled marriage, Heard stated how it wasn't funny at all while adding that she was not in a pranking mood. She even reacted to the allegations by stating how disgusting it was. She said, "I don’t think that’s funny, I don’t know what grown woman does. I was also not in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart. I was at a crossroads in my life. I’d just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband, with whom I was desperately in love and who I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time and I don’t think that’s funny. Period. That’s disgusting.”

The trial between the former couple began when Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard for an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about domestic violence. Although she did not name him in the article, he claimed it made it difficult for him to get a job in the industry. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after they sparked dating rumours in 2011, and their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Image: Instagram/@amberheard