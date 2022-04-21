Amber Heard Admits Abusing Johnny Depp In Recording, 'I Didn't Punch, I Was Hitting You'

Actors and ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently fighting their legal battle which has become the major talk of the town so far. Depp filed a defamation case against his ex-wife as she penned an op-ed in 2018 stating that she is a domestic abuse survivor.

In the latest turn of events, Johnny Depp's testimony continued on Wednesday afternoon after he made more amusing revelations about his marriage to Amber Heard.

Amber Heard admits to 'hitting' Johnny Depp in recording

As per AP, Johnny Depp has given a detailed description of all the incidents that took place with him when he was married to Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor alleged that he was abused by his ex-partner multiple times. The Court then heard a recording of Heard and Depp in which the duo could be heard arguing with each other.

'I didn't punch you... I was hitting you': Amber Heard

Amber even admits to starting "a physical fight" with the actor as she is heard saying, "I didn't punch you... I was hitting you, it was not punching you. You didn't get punched, you got hit... I did not f****** deck you, I f****** was hitting you," the actress can be heard saying. "But you're fine, I did not hurt you... you're a f****** baby. You are such a baby, grow the f*** up, Johnny." During the hearing, Depp said, "What was just played on these audio recordings was very much the tone, and the aggression, and the attitude, and the need for a fight from Ms Heard."

'There was no blood. I didn't hit her nose': Johnny Depp denies allegations made by Heard

The Mortdecai actor even spoke about another fight that Amber instigated. Johnny testified, "There was some kind of contact with our heads, with our foreheads, as would happen when you're trying to calm someone like that. That's when she accused me of head-butting her and breaking her nose. There was no blood. I didn't hit her nose."

Depp even gave evidence about two more incidents. First, on Amber's birthday in April 2016 and second on May 21, 2016. Depp accused Heard of defecating in their marital bed. He told the court that the incident was a fitting end to their relationship.

Image: AP