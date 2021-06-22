Amber Heard Aka DCEU's Mera Gives Herself A "final Push" Ahead Of Filming For 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard quite recently took to Instagram in order to reveal that the front lining Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom cast member is giving herself the "final push" ahead of filming her parts for the upcoming James Wan directorial. She did the same through a video post in which she can be seen doing freehand workouts while in quarantine. Additionally, while doing so, she can be seen wearing a workout appropriate outfit along with a T-shirt. Amber Heard's latest Instagram post can be found below.

Amber Heard gives herself a "final push" ahead of filming for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom:

It wasn't too long ago when the starlet landed on the sets of James Wan's next in order to step into the shoes of her DCEU character, Mera once again. In order to celebrate the occasion, she had also received a gift from the director and the co-writer of the upcoming feature presentation. That post can be found below.

About Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom:

Aquaman 2, which is now known as "Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom" will see the story of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman moved forward, but this time around as the crowned king of the oceans. The Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom cast members that are confirmed to appear in the film are the likes of Patrick Wilson, who will be seen reprising his character of King Orm aka Oceanmaster, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As David Kane/Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren As King Nereus and Pilou Asbæk As TBD. However, as far as the return of the likes of Nicole Kidman as Atlanta, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis and Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry is concerned, nothing has either been confirmed, denied or commented upon by the relevant production houses yet. Details regarding Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom trailer will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Additionally, details regarding the function of the character played by Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 are yet to be revealed. As far as Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom release date is concerned, the film is currently slated for a release on 16th December 2022. More information regarding the movie and the exact function of the character that will be played by Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 will be shared as and when the series of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom updates that are expected in the near future will reveal the same.

