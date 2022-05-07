Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently embroiled in a legal battle in a Fairfax, Virginia court, with constant updates from their hearings making headlines across the globe. Heard, who is currently on the stand made some harrowing allegations against Depp, and how he allegedly constantly abused her.

A recent video from the court has made rounds on the internet, where Heard appears to recoil as she almost comes face to face with Depp. In the clip, Depp, who's blind in his left eye and nearsighted in his right is seen walking up in Heard's direction and nearly making eye contact. A frightened Heard takes a step back from her ex-husband, with a court officer putting his hand towards Johnny's chest.

Amber Heard appears terrified after coming face to face with Johnny Depp

As the policeman blocks Depp's path, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star walks away, shrugging and smiling. The video has drawn several reactions from netizens, with many siding with Depp and calling out Heard's 'act'. “Omg, she saw Johnny prepping to leave and she hurries down from the stand just to create a scene!”, one wrote, while another stated how it's a common practice in the courtroom to have distance between the opposite parties.

According to the Daily Mail, Heard was coming off the stand after telling the jury about how Depp has sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened to kill her in March 2015 in Australia. The alleged assault happened at their rented home as Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

This is the same instance that saw Depp's finger being severed, as he claimed that Heard threw a liquor bottle at him which severed it. Amber testified she didn't see Johnny's fingertip being cut off.

The defamation trial commenced on April 11, with Depp suing Heard for $50million. He claimed that his career and reputation has been ruined after she wrote an op-ed article for the Washington Post, mentioning she was a victim of domestic abuse. She is counter-suing for $100million. For the uninitiated, Heard and Depp tied the knot back in 2015 and broke up only a year later in 2016.

(Image: AP)