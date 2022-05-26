Last Updated:

Amber Heard Breaks Down During The Trial; Says She's Getting 'thousands Of Death Threats'

In her final stand against ex-husband Johnny Depp on the witness stand, Amber Heard broke down in tears and revealed receiving death threats.

Amber Heard took to the witness stand for the final time and revealed receiving 'thousands of death threats' on a daily basis since the beginning of the multi-million lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp. After accusing him of sexual and physical harassment, Heard was met with counters in court from Depp's lawyers. However, the social media was also at work gathering video and photo proofs and debunking her claims. 

From memes to comical compilations of Heard's testimonies, social media had a different approach to the high profiled Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case. Pointing out the same, Heard recounted the 'humiliation' of going through the ordeal.

Amber Heard reveals she's receiving 'thousands of death threats'

The 36-year-old actor's legal team called the Aquaman actor to the witness stand and asked her to narrate her experience since the trial began. Talking about the trolling on social media and Depp's fans lining up outside court chanting in his support, Heard stated, ''The harassment and the humiliation, the campaign against me that’s echoed every single day on social media, and now in front of cameras in the showroom — every single day I have to relive the trauma.''

She appeared emotional as she added, ''Perhaps it’s easy to forget I’m a human being.” The actor claimed that she is 'harrassed, threatened and humiliated' on daily basis and added, ''People want to kill me and they tell me so. Every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave. They tell me that. Johnny threatened – promised me – that if I ever left him, I’d make him think of him every singe day that I lived.”

She also took a jibe at people monitoring her every movement in the courtroom and evaluating her responses by stating, ''I'm not sitting in this courtroom laughing, smiling and making snide jokes. This is horrible. This is painful.'' She also asserted that her ex-husband, 58, took away her voice and said, ''I have the right to tell my story.''

The final witness from Depp's side was a hand surgeon, Richard Gilbert who stated that the injury to his severed finger may have occurred the way Depp earlier described. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor had alleged that the tip of his finger was severed during a fight in Australia with Heard when she threw a bottle of liquor at him. On the other hand, Heard alleged that the injury was self-inflicted on the same night Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle. 

