Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have become the talk of the town ever since the two landed into an ongoing legal tussle after the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a defamation suit against Heard. The defamation suit came after Heard wrote an article about domestic abuse in The Washington Post indirectly hinting at her turbulent relationship with Johnny Depp. Although she did not mention Depp's name in the op-ed, Depp claimed that it made it difficult for him to find work in the industry.

With the court proceedings, shocking revelations are coming out from the duo's side, making their ongoing battle take ugly turns with each passing day. The duo was once one of the most popular star couples but with time they witnessed a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. As per the latest reports, Amber Heard broke down during the trials recalling Johnny Depp's marriage proposal and also revealed she felt like she was 'the luckiest girl in the world' at that time.

Amber Heard cries as she recalls Johnny Depp's marriage proposal

According to People, as the trials began on Thursday, Amber Heard in her testimony recalled the time when Johnny Depp asked her to be his wife. The the-36-year old actor proposed to her in London without an engagement ring in September 2013. Amber said, "I just said to him over and over again, 'Are you serious? Are you serious? Are you sure? You didn't have a ring? I thought, 'Is this an impulse?'"

The actor further broke down remembering Depp meeting her father to ask for his permission to marry her. She continued, "I had butterflies … Dad said, 'Johnny has asked me for your hand in marriage.' I felt like the luckiest girl in the world".

Heard also remembered the time when Depp told her "the only way out of this is death" when she brought up signing a prenup after getting engaged." I wanted to eliminate any doubt in his mind and in other people's minds. So I brought it up to him and brought it up to my therapist", she further added on the stand. Amber further revealed that Depp said he would "tear it up" and "accused me of having one foot out."

Amber Heard reveals being physically abused by Johnny Depp

On 5th May, during her testimony, Amber revealed that she stayed with Johnny because she wanted to believe his apologies and promises of never hitting her. "I knew I couldn’t just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I’ve seen the health class videos,” Heard told the court with teary eyes as she took the stand in Depp’s libel lawsuit against her. “I was heartbroken”, she further stated.

