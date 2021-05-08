Amber Heard Can't Wait To Go Mask-free And Hit The Road Again; Check Out

Seems like Amber Heard is looking forward to going out mask-free. The actor took to her Instagram on May 8 to post a throwback picture of her enjoying the wind as she sits in a car. Amber Heard was captured candidly as she looked out of the window while sitting in her car. She was seen gazing at something while she held her hair up.

She wrote, "Footloose and mask free... Can’t wait to be out on the road again this summer. #fbf". Amber was seen donning a black ribbed t-shirt with a layered gold necklace. She was seen in a no-makeup look in the picture.

Amber Heard 'can't wait to be out on road again'

Amber Heard is quite active on her social media. From updating about vaccine jabs to sharing her workout pictures, Amber does it all. In the recent past, Amber Heard posted a series of pictures reminiscing her Met Gala memories. She posted all the looks she had donned as she walked the red carpet of the Met Gala in the past. There were a lot of comments from fans and followers who appreciated Amber Heard's Instagram post.

Amber Heard gives a glimpse of her Met Gala looks through years

Amber Heard shared four of her looks from the Met Gala. In the first picture, she wore a turtle-neck red gown with a golden head accessory. Heard also wore a red gown for another Met Gala look of hers. She wore a red backless gown with black detailing to it. While in the first look, her makeup was subtle with a bold lip colour, for the second look, she carried a soft makeup look with nude lip colour.

Heard also wore a golden satin gown for one of her other Met Gala events. Her gown was complemented with a side slit and a deep neck detailing. Her makeup was kept subtle and amped up with bold lip colour. For her last look, she had donned a purple off-shoulder satin gown. She wore a ring and small earrings while her hair was tied up in a bun. Amber captioned her post by writing, “I f*** with a theme. Met Gala carpet through the years. #tbt” One of the fans dropped a comment writing, “I can’t pick. They’re all gorgeous on you!” The other said, “That second look is my all-time fav”.

