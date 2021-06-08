Amber Heard Celebrates 8 Years Of 'Syrup', Shares BTS Photo From Its Table Read Session

American actor Amber Heard’s comedy-drama movie Syrup released on this day in 2013. The movie also received a positive response from the audience. On the occasion of the movie’s 8th anniversary, Amber took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from Syrup movie’s table read session.

Amber Heard shares BTS pic from Syrup

In the picture, Amber and Shiloh Fernandez appear to be engaged in an animated chat with the director Aram Rappaport. The Aquaman actor is dressed in a black dress and perched on a high chair. Her hair is dyed blond and left open, and she is wearing a pair of heels. Shiloh is wearing a black crisp suit whereas Aram is wearing a grey t-shirt and a pair of blue pants. In the caption of the post, Amber wrote, “On-set of “Syrup” and meaning business. Ten years ago”.

Amber Heard in Syrup

Heard essayed the role of Addy, a marketing executive, in the movie. The plot revolves around Scat who gets an idea to formulate a new soft drink and rushes to Addy’s firm to develop a marketing strategy for it. They brainstorm to market the drink and it goes on to become a huge success as well. Apart from Amber and Shiloh, other cast members of the movie include Kellan Lutz, Brittany Snow, Josh Pais and Kate Nash among others. Amber also served as the executive producer of Syrup.

A look into Amber Heard's Instagram

The 35-year-old actor shared a couple of stills from her recently released movie Gully on Instagram. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. It released internationally in select theatres on June 4, 2021. In the first couple of photos, Amber is wearing a black floral printed dress and her hair is tied in braids. She is also wearing a lot of blingy jewellery and showing off a large rose tattoo on her chest. One of the photos also featured her Gully co-star Charlie Plummer. And the last one saw her driving her a car.

Gully is Nabil Elderkin’s directorial debut and is produced under the Paramount Movies’ banner. Its plot chronicles the journey of three friends who live in a rough neighbourhood and how they go about rioting all across the city within a span of two days. Its cast also includes Jacob Latimore, Charlie Plummer, Jonathan Majors, Kelvin Harrison Jr, and Terrence Howard.

