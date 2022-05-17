Amber Heard Claims 'Aquaman 2' Makers 'removed A Bunch' Of Her Scenes Amid Case With Depp

Actor Amber Heard has termed the multi-million dollar defamation suit filed against her by her former husband Johnny Depp as "torture". She also claimed she will appear in a 'very pared-down version’ of her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The development came amid the legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, which has become the talk of the town in recent days.

The Aquaman star is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. The hearing began on April 11, as Heard filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp.

Amber Heard calls her trial with Johnny Depp 'torture'

During the hearing of her case on Monday, the 36-year-old actor told the jury that the multi-million dollar defamation suit filed against her by her former husband Johnny Depp is "torture". Heard said that she just wants him to leave her alone and let her 'move on' with her life. Heard said in the court, "I had to leave him", adding, "I knew I wouldn't survive if I didn't. I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me."

She even added that Depp would become a physically and sexually abusive "monster" while he is drunk and her efforts to curb his drug and alcohol use had failed.

Amber Heard says her role in Aquaman 2 has been reduced

During her trial in court, Amber said, "I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film, I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out."

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, was asked to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise after which he testified in court that Heard’s comments against him have affected his career. After Amber Heard's op-ed, Disney also removed Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean.