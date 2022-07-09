Amber Heard Claims Wrong Juror Appeared In Defamation Case; Asks Court To Declare Mistrial

Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp recently went head-to-head in a high-profile defamation case, before the jury declared a verdict favouring her ex-husband Depp. As Heard earlier urged the court to dismiss the verdict, the court documents were recently obtained in which it was mentioned that the actor was asking for a mistrial and a new trial ordered.

Amber Heard’s team earlier appealed for the verdict favouring Depp to be dismissed with her attorney Elaine Bredehoft stating, "Depp proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms Heard’s statements were actually false." According to the latest report by People, it was revealed that documents were recently filed with the Circuit Court of Fairfax County claiming that Heard was entitled to a mistrial "based on newly discovered facts and information that Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022."

The documents claimed that the person who was selected as a juror was not the one who was actually invited by the court to become a juror. It was further claimed that Fairfax County's selected juror was the younger person who was 52 years old and not the 77-year-old person who served as a juror in the six-week trial.

Amber Heard asks court to declare a mistrial

"It is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a such as this," the filing stated, noting the "high-profile" status of the trial "where the fact and date of the jury trial were highly publicized prior to and after the issuance of the juror summonses." Amber Heard’s lawyers further mentioned that the actor was not given the proper due process, hence, she wants a new trial ordered.

The Aquaman 2 actor, who owes Depp a sum of USD 8.4 million in damages, was recently spotted shopping at a local discount store in New York’s Hamptons. According to New York Post, sources claimed that Amber is 'broke' as not only has to pay Depp, but also her legal team for the course of the trial.

Image: AP