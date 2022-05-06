Amber Heard Cries In Court During Trial Recounting Sexual Assault By Johnny Depp

Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently involved in a legal battle, the trial of which is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. The case involves the Pirates Of The Caribbean star pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman star as she penned an op-ed in 2018 stating she is a domestic abuse survivor. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, in the attendance of the two Hollywood stars. In the latest update, Amber Heard broke into tears in the courtroom as she told the jury that Johnny Depp once sexually assaulted her with a bottle in Australia.

As per Variety, Amber Heard took the stand for the second day during the ongoing defamation trial. The Aquaman star continued to recount all the violent incidents that took place during her and Depp's relationship. Amber Heard then mentioned her fight in Australia with Depp, during the filming of Pirates Of The Caribbean 5, in 2015. The actor revealed she was prompted by Depp's jealousy and also her concern about his usage of drugs.

Heard revealed Depp repeatedly hit her and threw bottles at her. She further continued by saying that Depp also choked her against the refrigerator after which he got her on the top of a counter and penetrated her with a bottle. She further added how she did not want to move and was praying, "Please, God, I hope it's not broken." She also added that Depp repeatedly said, "I'll f***ing kill you," while assaulting her.

Amber Heard began her testimony on Wednesday, May 4, and recounted how she first met Depp and fell in love with him. However, she discovered that Depp could become extremely jealous when he is drunk or high and fly into rages. On Thursday, Heard recalled a fight with Depp on a private jet in May 2014 and alleged that the Fantastic Beasts star slapped her and kicked her on the floor. She also opened up about several violent episodes in Tokyo, the Bahamas, and more.

More about Johnny Depp's defamation case

Depp and Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and began dating a few years later. In 2015, the couple tied the knot. Later in 2016, Heard filed for divorce alleging that Depp had physically abused her under the influence of drugs or alcohol. While Depp denied all the accusations, their divorce was finalised in 2017.

In 2018, Johnny Depp sued Heard for writing an opinion piece for the Washington Post, in which she claimed she is a victim of domestic abuse. Later, the Aquaman star countersued her ex-husband whose trial is currently going on in Virginia. Amid the trial, several shocking revelations have come up.

Image: AP