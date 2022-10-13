Amber Heard Files Appellate Brief, Lists 16 Grounds For Appeal In Johnny Depp Case

Months after the gruelling defamation trial between estranged couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the buzz surrounding the two is far from fading away. Coming in as a new development in their case months after the verdict was delivered in Depp's favour, Heard has filed an appellate brief with the court and has listed 16 grounds for appeal following the Johnny Depp case.

As per Vanity Fair, the new court filing mentions the lack of “clear and convincing evidence” for actual malice as the grounds for appeal. Another reason it cites is the court’s failure to invalidate the damages after finding that both parties defamed each other.

Amber Heard files new court documents in legal case with Johhny Depp

For those unaware, to take a quick recap, the Aquaman star lost the Virginia court case against Depp, who was awarded $10.35 million. It soon became known to everyone that the 36-year-old star doesn’t have the money to pay the damages. She appealed the verdict, which was followed by an appeal from Depp’s side as well.

Now, in the new court filings, Amber Heard called the verdict “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent.” A third point read, “The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial that the jury could award damages based on statements or conduct occurring prior to the publication of the challenged op-ed.”

This means that Johnny Depp had sued Amber over the comments made by her in the 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece she wrote. Ever since the defamation trial started, Amber Heard has been at the receiving end of criticism and hate. While the Pirates of the Caribbean star is enjoying “getting his life back” to normalcy, however, it looks now the legal drama hasn’t ended and won’t anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Depp has resumed work and is all set to take centre stage in New York as a part of his ongoing North America tour. After enthralling fans with his performance at the concert in Washington D.C., the actor is soon going to perform alongside Jeff Beck in NYC. According to Page Six, Johhny Depp will perform on October 14 and 15 in New York. The popular duo will play back-to-back shows at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island.

IMAGE: AP